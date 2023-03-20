AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.97%)
Mar 20, 2023
Pakistan revise schedule for New Zealand series

AFP Published 20 Mar, 2023 01:54pm
LAHORE: Pakistan on Monday revised the schedule for next month’s limited-overs cricket series against New Zealand because of expected elections in Punjab province.

The series has been pushed back by one day and will now start in Lahore on April 14 instead of Karachi.

Two of the three venues for the series – Lahore and Rawalpindi – are in Punjab, where elections are likely to be held from April 30.

“The two boards have unanimously agreed to make tweaks to the five Twenty20 internationals and as many one-day internationals,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a press release.

Afghanistan to host Pakistan in T20I series in Sharjah from 25th

The teams will now start in Lahore, playing three T20s from April 14-17, before travelling to Rawalpindi, which will host the remaining two T20s and the first two ODIs from April 20-26.

Karachi will host the remaining four ODIs from April 30 to May 7.

Revised Pakistan v New Zealand schedule:

Apr 14 - 1st T20I, Lahore

Apr 15 - 2nd T20I, Lahore

Apr 17 - 3rd T20I, Lahore

Apr 20 - 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

Apr 24 - 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

Apr 26 - 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

Apr 30 - 2nd ODI, Karachi

May 3 - 3rd ODI, Karachi

May 5 - 4th ODI, Karachi

May 7 - 5th ODI, Karachi

