Djokovic takes No.1 spot back from Alcaraz

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2023 05:49pm
PARIS: Novak Djokovic returned to number one spot in ATP rankings published Monday despite missing US tournaments last month because of his lack of a Covid vaccination.

Carlos Alcaraz had taken the top ranking from Djokovic after victory in Indian Wells, but the Spaniard bowed out of the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Friday to allow the Serb back for a record 380th week as No.1.

Djokovic has a 380-point lead over Alcaraz, with Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in third, more than 1,000pts behind the leading duo.

ATP rankings as of April 3

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 pts (+1)

  2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,780 (-1)

  3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,770

  4. Daniil Medvedev 5,150 (+1)

  5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,005 (-1)

  6. Andrey Rublev 3,470 (+1)

  7. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,450 (-1)

  8. Holger Rune (DEN) 3,370

  9. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,345 (+2)

  10. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,065

  11. Karen Khachanov 2,855 (+5)

  12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,750 (-3)

  13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,735 (-1)

  14. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2,715 (-1)

  15. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2,665 (-1)

  16. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,410 (-1)

  17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,185

  18. Tommy Paul (USA) 2,090 (+1)

  19. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2,050 (-1)

  20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1,890

