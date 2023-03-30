Sri Lankan shares end lower as communication services, financials weigh

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by communication services and financials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.47% to 9,228.50.

Sri Lanka Telecom Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top drags on the index, down 7% and 1.6%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index fell to 45.7 million shares from about 49.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 912.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.78 million) from 1.46 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were the net sellers in the equity market, offloading 117.9 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 885.2 million rupees, the data showed.