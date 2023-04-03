AVN 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
Apr 03, 2023
German economy minister in surprise visit to Kyiv

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2023 01:10pm
FRANKFURT: German Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday to discuss Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.

A ministry spokeswoman confirmed to AFP that Habeck had arrived in the Ukrainian capital but declined to give further details, citing “security reasons”.

German media reported that Habeck travelled by train, accompanied by a small business delegation.

According to Germany’s top-selling Bild newspaper, Habeck told reporters at Kyiv’s train station that he was there to signal to Ukraine “that we believe it will be victorious, that it will be rebuilt”.

Ukraine will be “an economically strong partner in the future,” Habeck was quoted as saying.

It is the first time Habeck, who is also Germany’s vice-chancellor, has visited Ukraine since Russia’s invasion just over a year ago.

Many other German officials have made the trip already, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Among those travelling with Habeck was Siegfried Russwurm, head of the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

Germany commits to billions in military aid for Ukraine

He said the trip was “a signal to Ukrainians that the German economy stands by them”, Bild reported.

The World Bank estimates that Ukraine will need at least $411 billion (380 billion euros) for its recovery and reconstruction.

The highest expected needs are in transport, followed by housing and energy.

World Bank Olaf Scholz Annalena Baerbock Germany's economy German Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck Federation of German Industries

