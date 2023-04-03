Landslide hits large part of Balochistan-KP highway

ISLAMABAD: Heavy landslides have occurred in the Mount Sulaiman range, due to recent rains in the border hilly areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Spokesperson of National Highway Authority (NHA) on Sunday told, a large part of the Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highway has been affected by the landslide at Dhana Sar on the National Highway (N-50) after which traffic has been suspended.

On the instructions of Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood, the field staff and machinery of NHA have been mobilized to remove the landslide debris from the road.

Meanwhile, Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha were in constant contact with NHA field officers in Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Member Balochistan Shahid Ehsanullah was himself supervising the restoration work and has expressed hope for complete opening of traffic soon.