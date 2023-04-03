Sports goods body signs MoU with Gujranwala university

SIALKOT: The Corporate Relation Department, under auspices of Student Development Centre, GIFT University Gujranwala, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA), Sialkot.

Chairman PSGMEA Arshad Latif Butt said on Sunday the purpose of signing the MoU was to develop strong academia-industry collaboration, by fostering close relations between the faculty, students and sports goods industry.

He said that closer relations with sports goods industry would also result in feedback on the relevance of academic programmes, which is very important to produce employable graduates. “Our efforts are aimed at ensuring relevance of the university education with needs of sports goods industry,” Arshad Butt said. Secretary General PSGMEA Mohsin Masood said that the MoU was aimed to promote strong academia-industry link for betterment of the university students and the MoU would play a vital role for productive collaboration between GIFT University Gujranwala and Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Sialkot.

Arshad Latif Butt (Chairman Matrixintech), Mohsin Masood (Secretary General PSGMEA), Rashid Butt (Executive Member Popoye Impex), Muhammad Rafi Sony (leader of Association Soni Trading Corp.), Shahid Inam (Delcta Sports), Zainul-Abideen (Uni Pro Manufg.), Samson (Member PSGMEA) and Dr. Muhammad Jhangeer (Agasi Martial Arts) participated in the MoU signing ceremony.