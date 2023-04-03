AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
EPCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.83%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.62%)
MLCF 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 73.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.6%)
OGDC 83.89 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.38%)
PAEL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 63.94 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.72%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.55%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.76%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 106.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.36%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 14,356 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 39,924 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.19%)
KSE30 14,846 Decreased By -7.2 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC to take up IK’s plea for dismissal of 121 cases today

APP Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition seeking the dismissal of 121 cases registered against him has been fixed before the Lahore High Court (LHC) today (Monday).

Lahore High Court (LHC) two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will take up the petition.

According to the petition, the government was misusing the criminal justice system to stop the PTI chief from participating in the upcoming elections.

It is sated that more than 100 cases have been filed against Imran Khan. The petitioner told the LHC the same on March 24 while seeking protective bail in five cases registered against him in Islamabad.

The petition named the federation of Pakistan, the province of Punjab, Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment director general, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents.

The petition said that 31 cases were registered against Imran in Islamabad, 30 in Lahore, 14 in Faisalabad, 10 in Rawalpindi, six in Bhakkar, five in Bahawalpur, four each in Rahim Yar Khan and Attock, three each in Sheikhupura and Jhelum, two each in Chakwal and Gujranwala and one each in Quetta, Karachi, Wazirabad, Narowal, Multan, Bahawalnagar and Mianwali.

The petition said Imran, the PTI and the party’s supporters were being prevented from exercising their right to contest elections and their freedom of speech was also being curtailed. It argued that while the petitioners were “being targeted and persecuted with the full might of the state”, their political rivals were freely conducting public gatherings and getting media coverage.

It also called on the court to direct the respondents to provide a comprehensive report containing the details of the various FIRs and criminal proceedings against the petitioners and to direct that no coercive action is taken against them under the petition is decided.

At the end, it was appealed to the court to declare the mass detention and disappearance of political workers contrary to the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution and to release them all forthwith.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman

Comments

1000 characters

LHC to take up IK’s plea for dismissal of 121 cases today

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories