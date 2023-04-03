Imran’s ‘plan to sabotage CPEC’ foiled, says Maryam

LAHORE Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plan to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been foiled.

In connection with the reopening of Khunjerab Pass after three years for trade between China and Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz said that it is the matter of immense delight that Khunjerab Pass has been re-opened in 2023 after three years. I would like to felicitate the leaderships and the masses of both China and Pakistan she added.

In terms of Pakistan-China friendship, she said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping were playing vital role to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

She went on to say the opening of the Khunjerab Pass will pave way for addressing the difficulties faced by both the nations.

Heaping praise on PML-N supremo over the CPEC, Ms Nawaz lamented the masses would not have to face severe economic hardships if the trade between the two countries continued with the “speed of the PML-N.”

She accused the PTI of destroying the CPEC and slammed Imran for making baseless allegations about the prevailing of corruption in the projects.

Maryam Nawaz slamming Imran Khan, said the institutions could not run at the latter’s will.

Taking to Twitter, she schooled the deposed premier, saying, “It is a weird joke to see Imran taking the name of the constitution despite the fact that he has been declared as the certified violator of the constitution.

“The conspiracy you plotted with the help of the facilitators has been exposed. Now is the time for you to remain silent, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023