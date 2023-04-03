AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
EPCL 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
FCCL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.25%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.66%)
MLCF 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
NETSOL 73.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.6%)
OGDC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.65%)
PRL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.55%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
TPLP 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.11%)
UNITY 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,362 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.04%)
KSE100 39,915 Decreased By -86.2 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,841 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran’s ‘plan to sabotage CPEC’ foiled, says Maryam

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

LAHORE Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plan to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been foiled.

In connection with the reopening of Khunjerab Pass after three years for trade between China and Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz said that it is the matter of immense delight that Khunjerab Pass has been re-opened in 2023 after three years. I would like to felicitate the leaderships and the masses of both China and Pakistan she added.

In terms of Pakistan-China friendship, she said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping were playing vital role to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

She went on to say the opening of the Khunjerab Pass will pave way for addressing the difficulties faced by both the nations.

Heaping praise on PML-N supremo over the CPEC, Ms Nawaz lamented the masses would not have to face severe economic hardships if the trade between the two countries continued with the “speed of the PML-N.”

She accused the PTI of destroying the CPEC and slammed Imran for making baseless allegations about the prevailing of corruption in the projects.

Maryam Nawaz slamming Imran Khan, said the institutions could not run at the latter’s will.

Taking to Twitter, she schooled the deposed premier, saying, “It is a weird joke to see Imran taking the name of the constitution despite the fact that he has been declared as the certified violator of the constitution.

“The conspiracy you plotted with the help of the facilitators has been exposed. Now is the time for you to remain silent, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Maryam Nawaz CPEC Imran Khan PMLN PTI chairman

Comments

1000 characters

Imran’s ‘plan to sabotage CPEC’ foiled, says Maryam

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories