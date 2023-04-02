Nepra chief reviews progress made on SCADA Phase-III project

LAHORE: Chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has said that effective and timely implementation of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) project’s Phase-III is critical to the evolution of the power sector.

A detailed presentation on SCADA Phase-III Up-gradation Project was given to Nepra chief Engr Tauseef H. Farooqui in the presence of Managing Director of NTDC Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan at the WAPDA House on Friday.

He said the project has become more important in the light of the expected expansion of the power system and the operationalisation of the CTBCM structure. An effective SCADA infrastructure will ensure smooth and immediate transfer of data from all over Pakistan substations and generation complexes to the System Operator, allowing it to make effective decisions regarding dispatch, operations and balancing of supply and demand ensuring reliable and affordable national grid operations, he added.

On the other hand, he said, CPPA-G as the market operator is tasked with the settlement of energy transactions on an hourly basis. With the influx of competitive supplier’s demand and generators participating in bilateral contracts, it is expected that the magnitude of these transactions will increase exponentially. Therefore, an effective power system operations, dispatch, control, data acquisition and communication need to be put in place for reliable, accurate and efficient system operations.

The Chairman NEPRA directed the NTDC team to constitute and notify project management office as an independent unit to oversee and expedite the completion of the project and ensure all contractual deadlines is met and project is delivered within specified timelines. The meeting ended with a note of thanks from the Managing Director NTDC.

