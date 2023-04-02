AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Pakistan

Maryam announces MSF relaunch, vows to make Pakistan strong

Recorder Report Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
LAHORE: Announcing the re-launching of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) with new vigour, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed firm resolve to make Pakistan strong and developed country with the support of the youth.

As a part of restructuring of the Muslim Students Federation, the PML-N has issued ‘QR Code’ through which the youth can register themselves.

Maryam Nawaz tweeted that the MSF had played a fundamental role in the formation of Pakistan. She asked the youth to scan the QR code and become part of the dynamic and active organization of students and youth. With your involvement, Pakistan will be made a strong, active and developed country, she said.

On the other hand, PML-N leader and former Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry in a statement asked Imran Niazi and Fawad Chaudhry “just don’t have to panic”.

It may be noted that Maryam has already said the party will bring forward the youth in the elections.

