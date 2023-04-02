Alkhidmat urges rich people to help provide Eid vouchers to orphans

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi on Saturday appealed to the rich for a help in contributing Eid shopping vouchers for orphan kids.

The annual Eid shopping is beginning for orphan children under the Alkhidmat’s Orphan Care programme from April 3 to April 6, 2023 at the city’s leading shopping malls.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig said: “Alkhidmat is supporting more than 1,700 children under the OFSP.”

Each orphan kid will be provided with a shopping voucher of Rs5,000 for buying Eid gifts for them, he said and appealed to the wealthy class of the society to help contribute for a voucher of Rs5,000.

Alkhidmat also provides the orphans with healthcare and education facilities, besides helping their character-building.

“Caring for orphans, raising them and safeguarding their rights is a significant part of Islam and worthy of great reward,” he said.

