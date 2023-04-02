AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Need stressed for more awareness about ASD

Recorder Report Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
ISLAMABAD: First Lady Begum Samina Alvi has stressed upon greater awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder to create greater understanding and ensure greater integration of persons with autism in society.

Addressing a seminar on the occasion of World Autism Day in Islamabad on Saturday, she said despite the prevalence of disabilities in our society, individuals with disabilities face many barriers to inclusion and participation.

She said they may face discrimination, stigma and lack of access to essential services, such as education, healthcare and employment.

The First Lady said it is their collective responsibility to work towards breaking down societal barriers for the individuals with disabilities by promoting their greater inclusion in all sectors of society.

She called for creating accessible environments, promoting universal design and ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to the resources and support them need to participate fully in their communities.

Referring to the observance of the day, she said that it reminded of the challenges that individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other disabilities faced on a daily basis.

According to statistics, approximately one in 59 children is affected by autism spectrum disorder, she observed She stressed upon greater awareness about ASD to create greater understanding, encourage parents to seek early intervention therapies and ensure greater integration of persons with autism in society.

