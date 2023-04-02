Need stressed for more awareness about ASD

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Begum Samina Alvi has stressed upon greater awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder to create greater understanding and ensure greater integration of persons with autism in society.

Referring to the observance of the day, she said that it reminded of the challenges that individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other disabilities faced on a daily basis.

According to statistics, approximately one in 59 children is affected by autism spectrum disorder, she observed She stressed upon greater awareness about ASD to create greater understanding, encourage parents to seek early intervention therapies and ensure greater integration of persons with autism in society.

“Despite the prevalence of disabilities in our society, individuals with disabilities face many barriers to inclusion and participation. They may face discrimination, stigma, and lack of access to essential services, such as education, healthcare, and employment.”

She said that it was their collective responsibility to work towards breaking down societal barriers for the individuals with disabilities by promoting their greater inclusion in all sectors of society.

“This means creating accessible environments, promoting universal design, and ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to the resources.”

