CM visits free flour distribution centre

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the free flour distribution centre established at Taj Palace Hall Harbanspura Saturday and inspected arrangements made for the citizens at the centre.

The CM directed that every citizen coming at the centres should be treated with respect and flour distribution process should be completed at the earliest.

He directed that provision of free flour to the elders should be ensured without any delay.

He also listened to the complaints of men and women present at the centre and issued on the spot directions for their quick redressal.

