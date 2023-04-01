AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Pakistan

US says it has ‘deep security partnership’ with Pakistan

INP Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
WASHINGTON: The United States has a deep security partnership with Pakistan including counterterrorism efforts and Pakistan’s decision not to participate in the second Summit for Democracy, hosted by President Jeo Biden, does not change US administration’s willingness to continue to work with Islamabad on a “broad range of issues”, said a State Department spokesperson.

Addressing a news briefing here on Thursday, State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the US was “certainly sorry that Pakistan chose not to participate” in the three-day event that ended Thursday after discussing topics like strengthening democracy and defending against authoritarianism; addressing and fighting corruption; and promoting respect for human rights.

The spokesperson was responding to a question from a Pakistani TV channel reporter, who sought his reaction to Pakistan’s move to opt out of the summit which was joined in-person and virtually by some 70 leaders from around the world.

China and Turkiye were excluded, but Taiwan was invited.

“It (Pakistan) is a sovereign state and it is one that can make decisions for itself, Patel said and added “This certainly does not change our willingness to continue to work with Pakistan.”

US and Pakistan Vedant Patel counterterrorism Jeo Biden

