Terrorist gunned down in Sibi: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Friday killed a terrorist and injured two in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Noshman area of Sibi district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the security forces had initiated an IBO from March 30 onwards to intercept a group of terrorists operating in Noshman, South of Sibi.

The forces based on credible information, laid multiple ambushes along different routes in the area frequented by terrorists for the last two days, the press release said.

During a heavy exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while two others were injured whereas a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.