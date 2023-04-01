Punjab Cabinet allows purchase of 300,000MT of wheat from Passco

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet, which met here Friday, accorded approval to purchase 300,000 metric tonnes additional wheat from Passco and also approved provision of free flour to the families registered in the NADRA.

The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to constitute a commission to investigate murder attacks allegations alleged on behalf of Imran Khan.

The Cabinet approved appointment of Transaction Adviser with regard to handing over electricity distribution companies to the concerned province.

The Cabinet granted approval to include NADRA’s registered families in the free flour scheme while 15.8 million families registered with the BISP are already getting free flour.

The caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi presided over 12th provincial Cabinet meeting at CM Office today. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and concerned officials attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the CM commended the efforts of provincial Ministers and Secretaries for provision of free flour and asked them to continue visiting free flour distribution centres with the same diligence and spirit.

The cabinet accorded approval to make amendment in the Sugar Factories Control Act 1950. It was also approved to de-notify appointments made on political grounds in the Livestock & Dairy Development Department.

Approval was granted during the meeting to de-notify political appointments in the Board of Directors of Punjab Social Security Health Management Company. Approval was granted during the meeting to make amendments in the Punjab Medium Term Financial Framework (Budget Strategy) Rules 2023 and Punjab In-desirable Cooperative Society Act 1993.

The Cabinet decided to grant the right to appeal to the other Authority besides the Secretary against conviction on grabbing property of the Board.

The cabinet approved to change ‘Ehsaas Ration Riyayat Programme’ into ‘Free Flour Distribution Programme.’ Funds have been endorsed afresh to complete development schemes in the Schools Education department in the districts of Sheikhupura, Tob Tek Singh and Chiniot.

Approval was granted about audit reports of the accounts of Punjab government for the financial year 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020, and 2020-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023