KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 31, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
173,707,481 131,929,767 5,062,436,202 4,033,950,034
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 335,440,592 (389,021,041) (53,580,448)
Local Individuals 4,351,888,204 (4,395,810,927) (43,922,723)
Local Corporates 3,942,370,855 (3,844,867,684) 97,503,171
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments