Zelensky says Ukraine ‘will never forgive’ on Bucha anniversary

KYIV: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that his country would “never forgive” Russia for its occupation of Bucha, a town near the Ukrainian capital where Moscow’s forces were accused of massacring civilians.

“365 days since it is a free Ukrainian city once again. A symbol of the atrocities of the occupying country’s army. We will never forgive. We will punish every perpetrator,” Zelensky said in a statement on social media.