AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pension share of former professor: President upholds order of Wafaqi Mohtasib

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2023 06:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has upheld the order of the Wafaqi Mohtasib directing a university to pay the pension share of its former professor who had served the university for 14 years.

The President, Thursday, said that pension was a hard-earned right that accrued to an employee by dint of his long, continuous and faithful service, and the deprivation or delay in the grant of this right could not be permitted, except in accordance with the law.

As per details, Professor Dr Ali Asghar Chishti (the complainant) had served at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) from June 1985 to August 1999 as a faculty member and he joined Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) after applying through the proper channel. After his retirement from AIOU in 2020, he made the request to IIUI for the transfer of pension share but the same was not done despite the issuance of a letter of liability in his favour. Subsequently, he approached the Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM) for relief, which passed the order in his favour as during the hearing, IIUI admitted his claim and assured him to redress his grievance. Later, IIUI chose to file a representation with the President against the orders of WM.

The President upheld the order of Mohtasib directing the IIUI to transfer the pension share of the complainant as per his request and based his order on a decision of the Supreme Court. He stated that it was an admitted fact that pension was not a bounty but rather an employee earned it by dint of his long, continuous and faithful service.

He added that the hard-earned right that accrued to an employee was in the nature of “property”, and constituted a fundamental right to livelihood under Article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan. He stressed that the deprivation, even a part of this amount, could not be permitted, except in accordance with the law.

The President also cited another judgement of the Supreme Court, dated 21.02.2013, wherein, government departments, agencies and officers had been directed to not cause unnecessary hurdle or delay in finalising the payment of pensionary/retirement benefits in future. In its judgement, the Court had stated that any violation of these directions shall amount to criminal negligence and dereliction of duty, and if any delay in the finalisation of pension benefits cases of government servants, widows or orphan children was brought to the notice of the Court, the head of the concerned department would also be held liable for the contempt of the Court and would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

The President concluded that since the IIUI had conceded the entitlement/claim of the complainant before the Wafaqi Mohtasib, therefore, it had no legal or moral justification to backtrack or seek reversal of the Mohtasib’s orders. He directed the IIUI to comply with the Ombudsman’s order and rejected the representation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

President Dr Arif Alvi Wafaqi Mohtasib pension

Comments

1000 characters

Pension share of former professor: President upholds order of Wafaqi Mohtasib

Airports’ outsourcing: ECC approves draft TASA for hiring IFC as TA

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites

SC bill hurriedly passed in Senate amid uproar

Polls delay case: SC forms new bench after Justice Aminuddin’s recusal

Probe into T-bill bids: Senate panel urged to direct SBP to assist CCP

Conditions specified: Punjab govt willing to take over Discos

Iftar, Sehri: PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi

Power from Thar coal projects: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission line

Withdrawal of export power subsidy: Treasury MPs come down hard on govt

Properties’ lease: PIA owes cumulative Rs150bn to CAA, Senate panel told

Read more stories