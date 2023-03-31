Sunny weather forecast for Karachi, other parts of Sindh

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast sunny weather for the country’s industrial and business hub for Friday, with the mercury likely to rise to 32 degrees Celsius.

Humidity of 80 percent is expected to be recorded in Karachi. The prevailing rainy spell is likely to end in other parts of Sindh as well, according to the Met Office.

It said that during the next 24 hours, rain-wind-thunderstorm and snowfall over high mountains are likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and north-eastern Balochistan. Isolated hailstorms and heavy falls are also likely in north-eastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

In the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm was reported in Balochistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jacobabad, Karachi and Kashmir.

At 36mm, the maximum rainfall was witnessed in Barkhan, followed by Khanewal 33mm, Upper Dir 28mm, Bokra and Golra 22mm each, Bahawalpur City 18mm, Layyah 17mm, Malam Jabba 15mm, Islamabad, Saidpur and Kot Addu 12mm each, and Zhob 10mm.

The maximum temperature was recorded in Mithi and Chhor with 34 Celsius each, followed by 33 Celsius each at Hyderabad, Lasbela and Khairpur.

“A westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country,” the Met Office added.

