20m free flour bags distributed so far in Punjab

LAHORE: Under the Ramazan package jointly initiated by the prime minister and the Punjab government, 20 million bags of free flour had been distributed among deserving citizens by the 10th day of the programme.

About 3.1 million bags of flour have been distributed in the Lahore Division, approximately three million in the Bahawalpur Division, around 2.63 million flour bags in the Dera Ghazi Khan Division, roughly 2.3 million bags in the Gujranwala Division, 2.46 million bags in Faisalabad Division, 2.24 million bags in Multan Division, approximately 1.8 million bags in Sargodha Division, 1.335 million bags in the Sahiwal Division, and 1.11 million bags were distributed in the Rawalpindi Division.

Moreover, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and other departmental staff are working tirelessly day and night to facilitate the distribution process.

On behalf of the Punjab government, the CM paid tribute to the staff of the administration, police, PITB, and other departments and appreciated their unwavering commitment and hard work towards this noble cause.

Moreover, the CM is making continuous visits for the monitoring of historic free flour package and visited free flour distribution centres at Bahawalpur on Thursday.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected centres being established at Government College of Technology and Government Abbasia High School. He inquired from men and women about arrangements being made at the centres and provision of free flour.

He underscored that we are resolving the issues relating to the verification process jointly with NADRA and Benazir Income Support Programme.

