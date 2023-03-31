AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

20m free flour bags distributed so far in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2023 07:25am
Follow us

LAHORE: Under the Ramazan package jointly initiated by the prime minister and the Punjab government, 20 million bags of free flour had been distributed among deserving citizens by the 10th day of the programme.

About 3.1 million bags of flour have been distributed in the Lahore Division, approximately three million in the Bahawalpur Division, around 2.63 million flour bags in the Dera Ghazi Khan Division, roughly 2.3 million bags in the Gujranwala Division, 2.46 million bags in Faisalabad Division, 2.24 million bags in Multan Division, approximately 1.8 million bags in Sargodha Division, 1.335 million bags in the Sahiwal Division, and 1.11 million bags were distributed in the Rawalpindi Division.

Moreover, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and other departmental staff are working tirelessly day and night to facilitate the distribution process.

On behalf of the Punjab government, the CM paid tribute to the staff of the administration, police, PITB, and other departments and appreciated their unwavering commitment and hard work towards this noble cause.

Moreover, the CM is making continuous visits for the monitoring of historic free flour package and visited free flour distribution centres at Bahawalpur on Thursday.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected centres being established at Government College of Technology and Government Abbasia High School. He inquired from men and women about arrangements being made at the centres and provision of free flour.

He underscored that we are resolving the issues relating to the verification process jointly with NADRA and Benazir Income Support Programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Ramazan package free flour bags

Comments

1000 characters

20m free flour bags distributed so far in Punjab

Airports’ outsourcing: ECC approves draft TASA for hiring IFC as TA

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites

SC bill hurriedly passed in Senate amid uproar

Polls delay case: SC forms new bench after Justice Aminuddin’s recusal

Probe into T-bill bids: Senate panel urged to direct SBP to assist CCP

Conditions specified: Punjab govt willing to take over Discos

Iftar, Sehri: PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi

Power from Thar coal projects: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission line

Withdrawal of export power subsidy: Treasury MPs come down hard on govt

Properties’ lease: PIA owes cumulative Rs150bn to CAA, Senate panel told

Read more stories