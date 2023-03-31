KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 30, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
136,217,031 90,991,128 5,051,677,941 3,820,510,471
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 482,405,409 (665,352,728) (182,947,319)
Local Individuals 4,066,020,151 (4,092,733,139) (26,712,988)
Local Corporates 4,453,123,784 (4,243,463,477) 209,660,307
