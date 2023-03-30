AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: India rates steady as orders trickle in, Vietnam eyes new deals

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 05:37pm
Follow us

Export prices of rice from India steadied this week after four weeks of declines helped by a slight pickup in orders from buyers in Africa, while hopes of fresh deals from Indonesia drove Vietnamese rates higher.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $380 to $385 per tonne this week - unchanged from last week and similar to levels seen mid January.

“Demand has improved slightly from African countries, but order book is still not full for April shipments,” said an exporter based at Kakinada in southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice were offered at $460 per tonne on Thursday, up from $450 a week ago.

“Prices rose after Indonesia’s food procurement agency said it would buy two million tonnes of rice this year,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Asia rice: Indian export prices ease as buyers turn to Vietnam

“Domestic supplies are also tight despite an ongoing harvest in the Mekong Delta provinces, as 5% broken rice account for only 15%-20% of the output,” the trader added.

Vietnam’s rice exports in the first quarter are estimated to have risen 19.3% from a year earlier to 1.79 million tonnes, according to government data.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices ticked up to $475 to $482 per tonne from $465 last week.

Two traders attributed the rise to a stronger baht versus the dollar.

While fresh supply had started arriving in the market, it was not in large quantities, a Bangkok-based trader said.

Rice export rice price asia rice rice market

Comments

1000 characters

Asia rice: India rates steady as orders trickle in, Vietnam eyes new deals

Technical-level talks with IMF are over: Ishaq Dar

Rupee inches higher against US dollar, settles at 283.66

'Five-member bench or full court:' Imran says 90-day constitutional provision 'inviolable'

New SC bench to hear Punjab elections delay case tomorrow after Justice Aminuddin's recusal

Senate approves bill to curtail powers of chief justice

UAE president names son as crown prince, presumed future leader

KSE-100 ends jittery session on a flat note

Chinese loan rollover of $2bn to Pakistan in process: source

Government to withdraw Curative Review Petition against Justice Faez Isa: PM Shehbaz

Lahore High Court strikes down sedition law

Read more stories