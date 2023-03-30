AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Copper claws higher on Chinese demand, softer dollar

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 04:33pm
LONDON: Copper prices pushed higher on Thursday on signals of recovering demand in top metals consumer China, supply disruptions and a weaker dollar due to easing concerns about the banking sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% to $9,035 a tonne at 1000 GMT after earlier falling as much as 0.7%.

China’s top copper smelters agreed on a lower guide price for treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate processing in the second quarter of 2023, sources said.

Spot TC/RCs have also declined, indicating lower availability of concentrate - partially treated ore which smelters process to make refined copper.

“That tells you that either smelter demand is very strong, reflecting decent demand downstream, or the mine side is disappointing,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

“We know that the Chinese smelters are ramping up because they’re able to sell that stuff, so something’s pretty tight in the supply chain.”

Receding fears of a full-blown banking crisis have revived overall investor risk appetite this week, weighing on the dollar index, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Top metals consumer China’s factory activity likely grew at a slower pace in March, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, suggesting the economic recovery is uneven in the light of weak global demand and a property slump.

“Nevertheless, there are growing expectations that the copper market will tighten as the headwinds ease. This could be exacerbated by the low level of inventories,” ANZ strategists said in a note.

LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,390 a tonne, nickel edged up 0.1% to $23,760, lead gained 0.4% to $2,146.50 and tin climbed 0.6% to $25,965, while zinc dipped 0.1% to $2,964.50.

