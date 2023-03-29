AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.61%)
DGKC 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
EPCL 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.98%)
FCCL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
MLCF 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.27%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
TRG 108.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 1.5 (0.04%)
BR30 14,431 Increased By 13.3 (0.09%)
KSE100 40,115 Increased By 32.7 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,841 Increased By 13.8 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rise in ocean plastic pollution over 15 years termed ‘unprecedented’

AFP Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:28am
Follow us

PARIS: Plastic pollution in the world’s oceans has reached “unprecedented levels” over the past 15 years, a new study has found, calling for a legally binding international treaty to stop the harmful waste.

Ocean plastic pollution is a persistent problem around the globe — animals may become entangled in larger pieces of plastic like fishing nets, or ingest microplastics that eventually enter the food chain to be consumed by humans.

Research published on Wednesday found that there are an estimated 170 trillion pieces of plastic, mainly microplastics, on the surface of the world’s oceans today, much of it discarded since 2005.

“Plastic pollution in the world’s oceans during the past 15 years has reached unprecedented levels,” said the study, published in open-access journal PLOS One.

The amounts were higher than previous estimates, and the study found that the rate of plastic entering the oceans could accelerate several-fold in the coming decades if left unchecked.

Researchers took plastic samples from over 11,000 stations around the world focusing on a 40-year period between 1979 and 2019.

They found no trends until 1990, then a fluctuation in trends between 1990 and 2005. After that, the samples skyrocket.

“We see a really rapid increase since 2005 because there is a rapid increase in production and also a limited number of policies that are controlling the release of plastic into the ocean,” contributing author Lisa Erdle told AFP.

The sources of plastic pollution in the ocean are numerous.

Fishing gear like nets and buoys often end up in the middle of the ocean, dumped or dropped by accident, while things like clothing, car tyres and single-use plastics often pollute nearer to the coast.

They eventually break down into microplastics, which Erdle said can look like “confetti on the surface of the ocean”.

On current trends, plastic use will nearly double from 2019 across G20 countries by 2050, reaching 451 million tonnes each year, according to the report, jointly produced by Economist Impact and The Nippon Foundation.

In 1950, only two million tonnes of plastic were produced worldwide.

Recycling, even in countries with advanced waste management systems, has done little to help the pollution problem since just a small percentage of plastics are properly recycled and much often ending up in landfills instead.

If landfills are not properly managed, plastic waste can leech into the environment, eventually making its way to oceans.

“We really we see a lack of recycling, a flood of toxic products and packaging,” Erdle said.

The rates of plastic waste were seen to recede at some points between 1990 and 2005, in part because there were some effective policies in place to control pollution.

That includes the 1988 MARPOL treaty, a legally binding agreement among 154 countries to end the discharge of plastics from naval, fishing and shipping fleets.

But with so much more plastic being produced today, the study’s authors said a new, wide-ranging treaty is needed to not only reduce plastic production and use but also better manage its disposal.

“Environmental recovery of plastic has limited merit, so solution strategies must address those systems that restrict emissions of plastic pollution in the first place,” the study said.

pollution water pollution ocean plastic pollution

Comments

1000 characters

Rise in ocean plastic pollution over 15 years termed ‘unprecedented’

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories