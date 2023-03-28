AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower as consumer staples and financials weigh

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2023 04:30pm
Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, dragged by consumer staples and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.56% to 9,233.40.

Sri Lanka’s cabinet has approved granting licences to China’s Sinopec, Australia’s United Petroleum, and U.S. firm RM Parks, in collaboration with Shell Plc, to enter the fuel retail market, the energy minister said.

John Keells Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top drags on the index, down 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index fell to 44 million shares from about 45.4 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 861.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.65 million) from 871 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 73.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 803.8 million rupees of shares, the data showed.

