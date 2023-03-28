PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that the Reko Diq project will be a game changer for Balochistan and the beginning of a new era of development.

A delegation of Barrick Reko Diq Mining Company headed by Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

The prime minister while speaking to the delegation stated Reko Diq project will be beneficial for both parties.

Mark Bristow informed the prime minister about the progress of the project so far. While briefing on the project, the prime minister was told that 70 percent of the people working on the project belong to Balochistan.

Barrick Gold plans to start productions at Reko Diq mine in 2028

The prime minister was further informed that a school has been set up by the company in cooperation with the Community Development Committee of the area besides steps will be taken to provide professional and higher education to the youth of the area so that they can get employment.

In the briefing, it was further informed that work is in progress regarding the provision of clean drinking water and health facilities in the area. It was further informed in the briefing that alternative energy is being used in the project.

The Prime Minister appreciated the ongoing work of Barrick Reko Diq Mining Company regarding corporate social responsibility and also encouraged the company to work together with the government in establishing Danish Schools in Balochistan. All concerned departments should fulfil their responsibility.

