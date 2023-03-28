Wah Medical College holds 11th convocation

RAWALPINDI: 11th Annual Convocation of Wah Medical College (WMC) held at College Auditorium. Lt Gen Wasim Alamgir, HI (M), Vice Chancellor National University of Medical Sciences who graced the event as Chief Guest, awarded degrees among successful students for the sessions 2016-17 & 2017-18. In both years 108 & 123 students completed their graduation respectively.

Dr. Romaila Khan and Dr. Amina Ali were declared student of the year 2016-17 & 2017-18. Both students were awarded Gold Medals. Students graduated with distinction were also awarded Medals and Certificates.

Students who stood First, Second and third were also awarded Cash prizes amounting to Rs. 3, 2 and 1 lac respectively.

Major General Abdul Khaliq, HI (M) (retd), Principal Wah Medical College while addressing the ceremony, lauded the efforts of Faculty in educating and training students in professional manners, and appreciated their hard work and dedication. He said Wah Medical College has been utilizing latest techniques to promote Research Culture in the institution as quality education is our hallmark.

Wah Medical College always encourages co-curricular activities along with Training & education, he added.

In this regard teachers and students are engaged in mobilizing Social Health including School Health Program, Anti-Polio campaign and health related issues. WMC is playing vital role in Cancer Awareness program as well.

Moreover, Department of Bio-Chemistry has started MPhil and PhD programs. Lt Gen Wasim Alamgir, HI (M), Vice Chancellor National University of Medical Sciences congratulated the successful students and their parents.

He noted that environment in Wah Medical College was suitable for curricular & co-curricular activities and lauded professional expertise of Wah Medical College faculty members.

