QS World University Ranking: NUST ranked at 160th spot globally, retains first position in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Pakistan, has ascended 19 positions in Engineering & Technology to stand at #160 globally, and retained #1 position in Pakistan for the 7th consecutive year as per QS World University Ranking by Subject 2023.

Overall, NUST has stood first in Pakistan across 6 subject areas, including Electrical & Electronics Engineering; Computer Science; Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Civil & Structural Engineering; and Material Science.

