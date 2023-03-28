JI plea granted: IHC issues stay order against recounting in six UCs

KARACHI: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted a plea by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi, seeking stay against the recounting process in six union councils of Karachi.

JI Karachi Election Cell Head Raja Arif Sultan and Public Aid Committee (PAC) Chief Saifuddin Advocate had filed the application.

The petition was filed against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over its decision to deviate from its earlier stance of deciding the matter of post-poll rigging on the basis of form 11 and 12 to its latest order for recounting under the supervision of returning officers and district returning officers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the conduct of several ROs and DROs has already been unveiled as biased and inclined towards the Pakistan People Party government in Sindh.

The petition had pleaded the court to order the ECP to rectify the results instead of recounting under supervision of already controversial staffers.

The JI leaders in the petition had pointed out multiple discrepancies and loopholes in the decision made by the election commission of Pakistan. The JI leaders also dubbed the ECP decision as illegal and unconstitutional.

The honorable high court granted the plea and issued a stay order against the recounting process and issued notices to the relevant parties.

