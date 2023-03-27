AVN 65.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.56%)
BAFL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.66%)
EPCL 46.46 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
HUBC 67.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
NETSOL 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.5%)
OGDC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
PAEL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.26%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.39%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.69%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.66%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 11.2 (0.28%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 40,000 Increased By 58.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 14,787 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
Russian rouble strengthens as tax payments beckon, oil prices rise

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2023 12:48pm
MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, supported by rising oil prices and this week’s month-end tax payment, which usually sees exporters convert foreign exchange revenues to pay local liabilities.

At 0728 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 76.69, recovering after clipping a near one-week low at market opening. It had gained 0.3% to trade at 82.49 versus the euro.

It had firmed 0.1% against the yuan to 11.13.

The rouble could test the lower boundary of the 76-77 range against the dollar in today’s trading, said Promsvyazbank analyst Egor Zhilnikov.

Russian rouble strengthens amid China talks, increased supply of forex

“The approaching end of tax payments and also a rather favourable backdrop on energy markets will show support,” Zhilnikov said. Taxes this month are due on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 1.1% at $75.80 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.5% to 992.5 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1% higher at 2,415.9 points.

