AVN 65.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
BAFL 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
DGKC 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.11%)
EPCL 46.26 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.03%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KAPCO 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.11%)
OGDC 85.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
PAEL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.26%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
TPLP 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 108.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,053 Increased By 13.4 (0.33%)
BR30 14,454 Increased By 40.1 (0.28%)
KSE100 40,018 Increased By 75.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 14,786 Increased By 47.4 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn slips from three-week high, but China demand limits fall

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2023 11:04am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Chicago corn futures ticked down on Monday, retreating from a more than three-week high hit in the previous session, although strong Chinese demand lent some support to the market.

Soybean and wheat futures also surrendered gains from the previous session, pressured by weaker crude and vegetable oils. “The market has now been discounting poor Argentine soy crop and focusing on Brazil’s record harvest,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.18% at $14.25-3/4 a bushel, as of 0500 GMT. Corn slipped 0.7% to $6.38-1/2 a bushel and wheat fell 0.58% to $6.84-1/2 a bushel. “After the last two weeks’ correction, there is limited scope for further downside in grains.

The market will stabilize at around current levels as funds have started adding new long positions,“ the trader said.

A US planting intentions survey conducted by Farm Futures magazine indicated that growers expect to plant 87.677 million acres of corn in 2023, down 1% from 88.579 million acres seeded a year ago.

Soybean plantings for 2023 are forecast at 89.620 million acres, up 2.5% from USDA’s 2022 estimate of 87.450 million, according to the survey.

Morocco has emerged as the biggest export outlet for European Union wheat in 2022/23 as sales to other destinations have been curbed by revived Black Sea competition after war disruptions eased.

Traders are also assessing uncertainties over the Black Sea grains deal after Russian business newspaper Vedomosti on Friday reported that Moscow could recommend a temporary halt in wheat and sunflower exports.

Asian buyers step up Indian corn imports as drought cuts Argentine crop

Later, sources told Reuters that Russia had no plans to halt wheat exports but wanted exporters to ensure prices paid to farmers were high enough to cover average production costs.

Falling prices have sparked a flurry of Chinese purchases of US corn, as the world’s top buyer of the grain scrambles to make up for a slow start to its import program, traders and analysts said.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

Corn slips from three-week high, but China demand limits fall

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad to appear before IHC

Intra-day update: rupee declines against US dollar

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

Khalid Siraj Textile Mills suspends production for another 2 months

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs5bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

Read more stories