MQM-P accepts invitation to attend APC on indisputable polls

Published 27 Mar, 2023
KARACHI: A delegation of The Mediators (a Civil Society Coalition for Undisputed elections) led by Karachi Chapter coordinator Akhtar Hussain Advocate, comprising Mazhar Abbass, Ahmed Shah, Salauddin Ahmed, Javed Qazi, Asad Butt, Qazi Khyzer, Dr Tousif Ahmed, Saeed Sarbazi and Mehnaz Rehman met MQM leadership Khalid Maqbool, Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasreen Siddique, Ameen ul Haque Sunday in Bahadarabad, Karachi.

The MQM-P welcomed the delegation and fully endorsed the declaratory Appeal of The Mediators to hold free, fair and an indisputable election. The MQM-P top leadership assured the delegation of its cooperation and vowed to play its role in making the civil society initiative a success.

However, MQM-P leadership asserted that for democracy to be strengthened, it is imperative that the local governments must be strengthened and full municipal powers be devolved to the grassroots level by making an appropriate constitutional amendment. The MQM-P accepted the invitation to attend the APC to be convened by The Mediators.

