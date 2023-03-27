AMUOBA pays tribute to Mumtaz Kazmi

KARACHI: Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association (AMUOBA) organized the event “Taqreeb e Tehsin” to pay tribute to the senior Aligarian, philanthropist Mumtaz Kazmi who spent his entire life for the uplift of marginalized segments of the society and interfaith harmony. The event was attended by Registrar SSUET, Syed Sarfraz Ali, Dean FoE&CE, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, HODs, Aligarian and others.

Addressing the ceremony, President AMUOBA and Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Jawaid Anwar, said that “I have no words to express the great humanitarian work carried out by Mumtaz Kazmi at personal and organizational level. He brought thousands of non-Muslims into the circle of Islam, and also provided them jobs. Being a visionary person, he made hospitals for free treatment of people, also made mosques and schools for free education. He managed funding for many projects to serve the mankind. His work varies from relief to rehabilitation.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar pointed out that salient feature of Kazmi is that he seeks out underfunded causes where his financial resources, time, and expertise can make a difference and have the greatest impact on humanity. He is undoubtedly a courageous philanthropic leader who continues to inspire others with his selfless acts.

