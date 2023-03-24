AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE equities extend losses on ex-dividend stocks, bearish mood

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2023 05:49pm
Follow us

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates extended their losses on Friday, pulled lower by a slew of stocks trading ex-dividend, while falling oil prices and global banking stability concerns also weighed on investor sentiment.

UAE stock markets remained under pressure in line with major global markets, as interest rate hikes and worries over the banking sector crisis and global economic growth rattled local and international investors, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for financial markets in the Gulf - fell sharply on Friday amid declining European banking shares and oversupply concerns, with Brent crude falling $2.50, or 3.3%, to $73.41 a barrel by 1031 GMT.

Meanwhile, The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates On Thursday raised its base interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.9%, matching the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hike, as most Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC), including the United Arab Emirates, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed’s policy moves.

Most Gulf markets end lower as oil prices drop; Egypt up

In Dubai, the main share index closed 0.4% lower, dragged down by a more than 5% decline in lender Dubai Islamic Bank, its biggest intraday fall in over 10 months, as it traded ex-dividend.

The index, however, logged a marginal gain of 0.1% this week after falling for two straight weeks.

Abu Dhabi’s index fell 0.5%, in its second consecutive session of losses, pressured by a 2.2% decrease in its largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The real estate developer Aldar Properties and ADNOC Distribution, which were trading ex-dividend lost 3.4% and 3.7% respectively.

The index dropped 1.5% on weekly basis, extending the decline for a second consecutive week.

===================================
 ABU DHABI      lost 0.5% to 9,503
 DUBAI          fell 0.4% to 3,349
===================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf bourses Most Gulf stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

UAE equities extend losses on ex-dividend stocks, bearish mood

KSE-100 ends below 40,000 level amid IMF uncertainty

IMF seeks financial assurances before taking 'next step with Pakistan'

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court changes Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant into bailable one

Import restrictions: Indus Motor suspends production again

Imran ‘flirting’ with US after accusing it of conspiring against him: Khawaja Asif

Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi resigns as Attorney-General

Pakistan’s logistics startup Trax says it has raised $3.7mn in seed funding

Pakistani professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

India’s forex reserves rise to over six-week high, now at $572.8bn

India’s Congress party to launch street protests against Gandhi’s conviction

Read more stories