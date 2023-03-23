AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Mar 23, 2023
Most Gulf markets end lower as oil prices drop; Egypt up

Reuters Published 23 Mar, 2023 08:52pm
Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Thursday, as oil prices declined after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted banking sector credit risks for the world’s largest economy.

Crude prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets — slid 0.6% on Thursday with Brent crude down to $76.21 at 1145 GMT.

Powell said on Wednesday that banking industry stress could trigger a credit crunch, with “significant” implications for an economy that U.S. central bank officials projected would slow even more this year than previously thought.

Dubai’s benchmark index fell 0.9% after rising for two sessions, weighed down by losses in industrial and financial sectors with real estate developer Emaar Properties losing 2.1% and the emirate’s largest lender, Emirates NBD, falling 0.4%.

The low-cost flyer Air Arabia lost 7.1% in its steepest intraday decline since Nov. 28, 2021 as it was trading ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.6%, after gaining in the previous session, dragged down by a 1.7% drop in blue-chip property developer Aldar Properties and a 2% decline in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding.

Most Gulf bourses end higher ahead of Fed rate decision

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, slumped 2% and Multiply Group lost 2.6%.

Abu Dhabi-based investment company Multiply shareholders on Thursday approved that no dividend would be distributed for 2022.

“With interest rates expected to go higher this year, the tighter monetary policy could have a stronger impact on stock markets and on oil demand in the US and Europe,” said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

“However, improvements in the Chinese economy and changes in monetary policy could alleviate these pressures”.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia ended 0.9% higher, extending previous session’s gains. The index was lifted by gains in almost all sectors with world’s largest Islamic bank Al Rajhi Bank surging 1.2% and oil giant Saudi Aramco climbing 1.4%.

The Qatari index edged up 0.3%, extending its three-session rally with finance and industry sectors witnessing gains, while the energy and materials were in the red.

The region’s largest lender, Qatar National Bank, added 0.7% and conglomerate Industries Qatar gained 0.9%.

Qatar Gas Transport and Mesaieed Petro lost 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index surged 2.4%, after declining in the previous session, with all sectors in the positive territory.

Commercial International Bank and Egypt Kuwait Holding climbed 2.3% and 10%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the World Bank said on Wednesday it had approved a new $7 billion partnership agreement with Egypt for 2023-2027.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.9% to 10,446
 KUWAIT           lost 0.3% to 7,812
 QATAR            added 0.3% at 10,006
 EGYPT            rose 2.4% to 15,625
 BAHRAIN          lost 0.2% to 1,899
 OMAN             fell 0.5% to 4,871
 ABU DHABI        lost 0.6% to 9,550
 DUBAI            fell 0.9% at 3,364
=======================================
