Mar 24, 2023
Pakistan

Pakistan Day celebrated at missions abroad

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Day was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm in various world capitals by Pakistan’s missions there.

The day was marked in Ottawa and other major cities of Canada, including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, according to a statement of the country’s high commission in Canada.

The highlight was the ceremony held at the historical City Hall in Ottawa where High Commissioner Zaheer A Janjua hoisted the national flag to the tune of the national anthem.

Messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read out.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Zaheer Janjua highlighted the significance of the Pakistan Day and the role of our founding fathers in the freedom movement.

He said Pakistan and Canada enjoy long-lasting friendships based on mutual trust and cooperation. Canada is one of the first countries to recognize Pakistan and establish diplomatic relations with us.

The National Day of Pakistan was commemorated in Brussels with traditional patriotic fervour in a graceful ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan.

The Charge d' Affairs, Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi hoisted the national flag at the Chancery building.

The messages of the President Dr Arif Alvi and the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif were read out to the audience on the occasion.

The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan in their respective messages congratulated the nation and paid tributes to the dynamic and visionary leadership of the founding fathers of the nation.

They reaffirmed their commitment to make tireless efforts to realize the vision of the founding fathers to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous Country.

Community members from different cities of Belgium participated in the event with full fervour.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Pakistan Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony held at Embassy of Pakistan Washington D.C. to mark 83rd ‘Pakistan Resolution Day’ also known as ‘Pakistan Day.

The day is observed with full national fervour by all members of Pakistani diaspora, residing in different parts of the United Stated, to pay homage to our forefathers and to renew commitment to the homeland.

Ambassador Masood Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, hoisted Pakistani flag with the tune of national anthem.

Messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif were read out on the occasion.

“The commemoration of Pakistan Day reminds us that dreams can come true. This day was a culmination of the aspiration of Muslims of South Asia to have a separate homeland where they could lead their lives according to their values and free from want or fear,” said Ambassador Masood Khan in his message for the occasion.

“On this day, we reaffirm our resolve to uphold the glory of our nation and work tirelessly for our State’s economic progress and enhanced prestige in the comity of Nations,” he continued.

Ambassador Masood Khan also felicitated the people of Pakistan and members of the diaspora community in the United States.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was attended by officers and officials of the Embassy of Pakistan along with their families.

Similarly, the spokesperson added that flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at Consulates of Pakistan in the United States.

Pakistan Day celebrated at missions abroad

