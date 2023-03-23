AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Hong Kong stocks rise after Fed hints at rate pause; China mixed

Reuters Published 23 Mar, 2023 11:11am
SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, as investor sentiment was lifted after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates but softened its tone on future hikes, though Chinese equities were mixed.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.4% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.

** Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.8%, and the China Enterprises Index rose 0.9%.

** The Fed on Wednesday raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases after the recent collapse of two US banks.

** Following the Fed’s move, the Hong Kong central bank on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25%. As the city’s currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight range, Hong Kong’s monetary policy moves in lock-step with the US

** Investors’ risk sentiments towards Hong Kong shares may be corrected after the Fed “dovishly” raised interest rates and the Swiss and US regulators quickly responded the banking crisis with policy support, Huatai Securities wrote in a note.

** Tech giants traded in Hong Kong jumped 1.6%, with Tencent soaring 5.6% after its earnings release.

China stocks rebound

** For China market, CSI 5G Communication shares jumped 2.7%, information technology stocks added 2.4%, and semiconductor shares gained 1.8%.

** China Evergrande Group on Wednesday announced plans for the restructuring of its $22.7 billion in offshore debt. China’s CSI Real Estate Index dropped 0.9% and Hong Kong’s Property Index slid 0.7%.

