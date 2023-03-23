KDA chief expresses his resolve against land grab

KARACHI: Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Mohammad Ali Shah said that illegal occupations and encroachments on government land will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Strong action will be taken against the encroachment mafia and land grabbers. Government land has been vacated from encroachment on a large scale in different areas of the megacity.

Expressing these views at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that development projects have been started in the city. “We are implementing a zero-tolerance policy against encroachment.”

Syed Muhammad Ali Shah said that the land record is also being computerized. In the past, builders used to violate the rules, but now this trend has ended. Other issues including commercial allotments and NOCs are being resolved. He said that steps are being taken to eliminate corruption in the institution.

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that a new survey of the city is immediately needed to know the problems of Karachi and solve them.

To prevent land grabbing and provide a peaceful environment to law-abiding citizens, the government would correct all land records and recognize ownership of land. Builders, developers and common citizens are facing serious consequences due to a lack of accurate and computerized land records.

All the regulatory authorities should take strict measures to stop illegal constructions and give prompt approval for legal constructions.

President KATI said that a helpline should be established for solving civic problems, and so that citizens could get timely information. He said that the representatives of KATI should also be included in the governing body of KDA.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya said that the megacity consists of a 55 percent slum population. Slums are also proving to be a threat to the peace and order. Slums have become hotbeds of drug dealers, street criminals and other vices.

There is a working relationship committee between Korangi Association and KDA that needs to be activated. Federal and provincial governments should provide continuous resources for the development of Karachi, he said.

Standing Committee Chairman Johar Qandhari said that there was a time when Karachi was called the city of lights. It would not be out of place to say that for the last 40 years, Karachi has received nothing in return, including basic amenities against its huge revenue generation. This is the reason why Karachi is currently trying to maintain its reputation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023