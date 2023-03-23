AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Pakistan

Over 15m families will benefit from free flour scheme: CS

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab has said that so far 2.7 million bags of flour have been distributed to the deserving people across the province. More than 15 million families would benefit from the free flour scheme.

While presiding over a video link meeting at the South Punjab Secretariat he directed the officers concerned that the scanning system of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) be further improved and the PITB teams should be present in the field to provide technical support.

The Punjab government is continuing distribution of free flour under the Ramazan package and the Chief Secretary Punjab is visiting various districts to review the arrangements in this regard.

The Chief Secretary said that he inspected flour points in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal and Khanewal, and the overall arrangements are not satisfactory. There is an immediate need of further improvement he added.

He said that he himself is present in the field to review the situation while all administrative secretaries have also been assigned monitoring duties.

The Commissioner Multan Division, Deputy Commissioners of Khanewal, Multan, Vehari and Lodhran and officers concerned attended the meeting while the Secretary Food, Chairman PITB, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video conferencing.

