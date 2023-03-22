Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

ISLAMABAD: The joint session of the Parliament will be held Wednesday (Mar 22) to discuss the political and economic situation of the country and a smear campaign against the army chief and the national institutions abroad.

“The campaign against the Pakistan Army and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is intolerable and a continuation of the conspiracy against the institutions,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The joint session of the Parliament was scheduled for April 10 but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government changed its schedule after meeting with its coalition partners and immediately called it on March 22.

PM reacts strongly to anti-COAS campaign

The change in the schedule of the joint session of the Parliament has been made by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf exercising his powers under Joint Sitting Rules 1973.

According to the agenda of the joint sitting of the Parliament, the joint-house would discuss, (1) law and order and terrorism, (2) economic policy, (3) Jammu and Kashmir issue, (4) respect for national institutions, (5) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, (6) population explosion, (7) climate change impacts, and (8) foreign policy.

