AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.04%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
EPCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
GGL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.26%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 78.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
OGDC 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.7%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.34%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 0.6 (0.02%)
BR30 14,928 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,864 Decreased By -14 (-0.03%)
KSE30 15,086 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

Naveed Butt Published March 22, 2023 Updated March 22, 2023 09:04am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The joint session of the Parliament will be held Wednesday (Mar 22) to discuss the political and economic situation of the country and a smear campaign against the army chief and the national institutions abroad.

“The campaign against the Pakistan Army and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is intolerable and a continuation of the conspiracy against the institutions,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The joint session of the Parliament was scheduled for April 10 but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government changed its schedule after meeting with its coalition partners and immediately called it on March 22.

PM reacts strongly to anti-COAS campaign

The change in the schedule of the joint session of the Parliament has been made by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf exercising his powers under Joint Sitting Rules 1973.

According to the agenda of the joint sitting of the Parliament, the joint-house would discuss, (1) law and order and terrorism, (2) economic policy, (3) Jammu and Kashmir issue, (4) respect for national institutions, (5) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, (6) population explosion, (7) climate change impacts, and (8) foreign policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly parliament NA NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf PMO State institutions COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Results of GDMP/GDMO: EPQL advised to submit detailed assumptions

Kuwait Petroleum receivables: PD seeks Rs27bn from MoF

IPPs: Power Div asked to resolve payment issues on priority basis

Read more stories