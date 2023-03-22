AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
Raphel, Dar discuss socioeconomic uplift

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Tuesday, informed the US ex-ambassador Robin L Raphel about the priorities of the government to address the challenging economic and socio-economic development of the population.

The US ex-Ambassador, Robin L. Raphel, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar, at Finance Division on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed Robin L. Raphel and shared deep-rooted and strong bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts.

The finance minister shared economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenging economic and socio-economic development of the population. The two exchanged views on matters of mutual interest; in the backdrop of Pak-US relations and further deepening existing bilateral relations between two countries.

Robin L Raphel underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for economic sustainability and growth.

