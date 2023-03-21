AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
Imran gives consent to call all parties conference to discuss elections: Fawad

  • PTI leader says Imran believes all forums must be utilised to raise voices for the conduct of elections
BR Web Desk Published March 21, 2023
Former information minister and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that party chief Imran Khan has consented to convene an all-parties conference to discuss general elections, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a news conference alongside party leader Pervez Khattak, Fawad said a delegation of senior journalists called on Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and proposed convening an all-parties conference to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

"The PTI chief agreed to the proposal and said that all forums must be utilised to raise voices for the conduct of elections," Fawad said.

Speaking on occasion, Pervez Khattak said that the government was running away from the election as "they know they cannot defeat PTI and Imran Khan."

He said the government was registering false cases against PTI workers, noting, "it was us who faced the brutalities of the state."

"They are booking PTI leadership and workers in bogus cases. We want free and fair elections in the country, but they [the government] want to destabilize Pakistan through such actions," Khattak said.

His statement comes hours after the PTI chief obtained protective bail in two terrorism cases registered against him following clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) on Saturday.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider granted the former PM protective bail in the terrorism cases till March 27. Imran recalled the events of March 18 and said that his wife was alone at home, yet the police broke down the windows of his house.

Imran claimed that obstructions were set up to prevent him from reaching court in Islamabad.

"I came in a car that no one knows about, without any convoy,” the PTI chairman added.

The LHC directed the government lawyer to seek directions regarding the Zaman Park operation and warned of contempt proceedings against those disrespecting the court.

Earlier, the court had directed Imran to ensure his appearance at 2:15 pm today (Tuesday) if he wanted the court to hear his plea for protective bail in the cases.

The court had also directed Imran's lawyer to verify his client's signature.

