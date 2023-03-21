AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
Mar 21, 2023
Pakistan

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted protective bail by LHC

  • He has been granted bail till March 27 for cases registered against him following clashes at Federal Judicial Complex
BR Web Desk Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 03:39pm
The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted on Tuesday protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in two terrorism cases registered against him following clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

A two-member bench comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider granted the former PM protective bail in the terrorism cases till March 27. Imran recalled the events of March 18 and said that his wife was alone at home, yet the police broke down the windows of his house.

Imran claimed that obstructions were set up to prevent him from reaching court in Islamabad.

"I came in a car that no one knows about, without any convoy,” the PTI chairman added.

The LHC directed the government lawyer to seek directions regarding the Zaman Park operation and warned of contempt proceedings against those disrespecting the court.

Earlier, Imran had arrived at the high court accompanied by Fawad Chaudhry, party lawyers and private security guards.

Last week, Ramna Police Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Rashid Ahmed registered an FIR at the Islamabad Counter Terrorism Department against the former prime minister and other PTI leaders.

The complaint invoked sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred rupees), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the FIR, the police named PTI secretary general Asad Umar, former NA deputy speaker Asad Qaiser and Imran’s Chief Security Officer lieutenant colonel Muhammad Asim (retd) among others.

The FIR also named 18 people involved in causing damage to the FJC, 22 others involved in causing damage in the FJC’s parking area and lighting up fires, and 19 others involved in allegedly injuring police officials.

Punjab police to respond with equal force if assaulted again by PTI supporters: Mohsin Naqvi

It also mentioned that stones, lighters and bottles filled with petrol were recovered from some of them.

“The charged crowd surrounded the Judicial Complex from four sides, broke down its main gate, and then stoned the building until its windows were shattered,” the complaint stated.

Love Your Country Mar 21, 2023 01:43pm
Thuggery must be stopped
AI Mar 21, 2023 02:33pm
How is it that every Tom, Dick and Harry is now free to walk in a police station and register an FIR against IK, and yet the ex-PM of Pakistan - IK was unable to log an FIR naming someone from brass to conduct an investigation on the failed murder attempt. Can anyone explain why? How is that powerful elite escape out of country and exert influence from foreign land and Pakistani judicial system is blind to it? More so the courts give them permission to leave or people from the likes of Shahrukh Jatio can be set free for committing a cold blooded murder. Yet someone like IK who is being clearly targeted by the brass with 100 cases in the last few months registered against him is desperately trying to make it seem like that there is rule of law in Pakistan. What a joke? Pakistani people are not dumb!
junaid Mar 21, 2023 04:06pm
unfortunetely, our country is in challenging situation: our economy is in hand of IMF our Politics is in hand of mixture of different cultural elites our defence is in unsafe hands ( who only care about their family and friends) in this time our people must to overcome these challenges by any means
