AVN 66.39 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
BAFL 29.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-7.87%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
DGKC 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FLYNG 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
HUBC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KAPCO 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.20 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.37%)
PAEL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.75%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.15 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.45%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.55%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.19%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 4,146 Increased By 43.4 (1.06%)
BR30 14,938 Increased By 97.4 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,897 Decreased By -21.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 15,091 Increased By 47.7 (0.32%)
Russian rouble strengthens amid China talks, increased supply of forex

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 01:59pm
The Russian rouble strengthened on Tuesday, helped by an increased foreign currency supply as exporters prepare to make tax payments, and optimism about the Russian economy amid the backdrop of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow.

At 0740 GMT, the rouble was 0.35% stronger against the US dollar at 76.89 and had gained 0.4% to trade at 82.36 versus the euro.

It had firmed 0.28% against the yuan to 11.61. Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst for banki.ru, said in a note that the rouble would on Tuesday attempt to regain some of the losses it posted last week, fuelled by exporters selling foreign currency to make tax payments.

“As a result, by the end of the day, the dollar/rouble pair may retreat below 77 roubles and consolidate under this mark”, he said.

Russian rouble dips, stocks rise despite global banking jitters

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 1.10% at $72.98 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were down slightly.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.11% to 978.07 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.25% lower at 2391.16 points.

