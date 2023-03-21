AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Oil rises for second day as banking fears ease for now

Reuters Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 07:03pm
LONDON: Oil rose on Tuesday, extending a recovery from a 15-month low hit the previous day, as the rescue of Credit Suisse eased worries about global banking sector risks that could hit economic growth and reduce fuel demand.

Sentiment across financial markets has improved after the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse, announced on Sunday, and after major central banks said they would enhance market liquidity and support the banking system.

Brent crude was up $1.35, or 1.8%, at $75.14 a barrel by 1342 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $1.11, or 1.6%, to $68.75.

“Banking jitters may have taken a breather yesterday but remain in play,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

“Although an immediate crisis appears to have been averted, there are still fears of another sell-off.”

Oil prices rebound after hitting lowest since 2021 on banking fears

The next focus for investors is the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates after its two-day meeting this week.

Since the banking strife began this month, markets have lowered projections for the next Fed rate hike to 25 basis points, down from previous expectations of a 50 bps increase.

The dollar index slipped on Tuesday after hitting a five-week low in the previous session. A weaker dollar can support oil demand because it makes the commodity cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

A meeting of ministers from OPEC+, which includes members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus Russia and other allies, is scheduled for April 3. OPEC+ sources told Reuters the drop in prices reflects banking fears rather than a worsening supply and demand balance.

Hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand voiced a similar view about the price drop on Tuesday, saying it was speculative and not based on fundamentals. He also said that oil will hit $140 a barrel by the end of the year.

Also coming into view are the latest U.S. oil inventory reports, which a Reuters survey expects to show lower crude and product inventories. The first report, from the American Petroleum Institute, is due at 2030 GMT on Tuesday.

