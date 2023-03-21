AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (March 20, 2023). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 21 Mar, 2023 06:29am
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (March 20, 2023).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      19.66    20.16
2-Week      19.76    20.26
1-Month     19.99    20.49
3-Month     20.87    21.12
6-Month     20.91    21.16
9-Month     20.95    21.45
1-Year      20.96    21.46
==========================

Data source: SBP

