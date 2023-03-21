Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (March 20, 2023).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 19.66 20.16
2-Week 19.76 20.26
1-Month 19.99 20.49
3-Month 20.87 21.12
6-Month 20.91 21.16
9-Month 20.95 21.45
1-Year 20.96 21.46
Data source: SBP
