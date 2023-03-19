Balochistan CM grieved over deadly Awaran incident

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of eight people’s lives after their car was washed away in flood in Awaran.

The chief minister expressed condolences and sympathy to the affected family, directing the Department of Meteorology to issue a travel advisory according to the weather forecast.

He directed the DC Awaran to provide full assistance to the ill-fated family.

“Keeping in mind the rains and flood lanes, the movement of people should be made safe,” Chief Minister told DC.

The people travelling should be guided keeping in mind the concerns of rains and flood.

The CM maintained that PDMA should provide timely information to all Deputy Commissioners regarding the severity of the weather.

“Unpleasant accidents can be avoided by taking precautionary measures,” he added.