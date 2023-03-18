AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Pakistan among states ‘engaged’ with Iran: US slaps sanctions on 39 entities

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The United States of America has imposed sanctions on 39 entities located in countries including Pakistan, UAE, PRC, Hong Kong, Turkiye, Singapore, Marshall Islands and Iran.

The US Embassy Islamabad, in a note informed Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the US on March 9, 2023 imposed sanctions on entities involved in sale, purchase and shipment of Iranian petrochemical products and serve as a front for Triliance and Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Co (PGPICC).

The sources said alleged company from Pakistan included in the list is “Alliance Energy (Pvt) Limited, Pakistan.”

The 39 companies provided material support to Triliance of PGPICC by supporting or engaging in transactions involving petrochemical products from Iran. PGPICC and Triliance engaged in financial transactions designed to circumvent US sanctions.

US targets Chinese, UAE firms in new Iran oil sanctions

The United States will continue to enforce sanctions on Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical trade and disrupt the Iranian regime’s use of sanctions evasion networks.

These companies are known to utilize sophisticated tactics to help Iran evade sanctions and serve as front companies and currency exchanges for PGPICC and Triliance.

The companies being designated as part of this action are: (i) Albahr Alaahmar Offshore Refined Oil Product Trading, LLC, UAE; (ii) Albahr Alaahmar Energe FZE, UAE, Alshivan Line Trading FZE, UAE, Bordo Plastic Materials Trading LLC, UAE, Fairtrade Non Edible Oil and Liquefied Natural Gas Trading LLC, UAE. Famin FZE, UAE, Longford Trading LLC, UAE, Nord Trading LLC, UAE, Shams Alrabeea Chemicals Trading LLC, UAE, Al Kashaf Petroleum and Petrochemical Trading LLC, UAE, Sparrow Trading FZE, UAE, Greenland Oil and Gas Trading FZE, UAE, Bavi General Trading, UAE, Hong Kong Well International Trading Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC, Foraben Trading Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC, Nashville HK Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC, Salita Trade Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC, United Resources Co, Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC, QI Group Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC, Univest Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC, Multi Well Trading Co, Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC, Goldenix Co, Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC, HK Sihai Yingtong Industry Col, Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC, Ningbo More Interest I/E Co, Ltd, PRC, Hongkong Canway Co Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC, Jin Xin Nuo Trading Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC, Horryzin International Trade Co, Hong Kong SAR, PRC, Melikal for Medical and Medicine Trading Co, Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC and Marafi International Trading Co, Limited, Hong Kong SAR, PRC etc.

