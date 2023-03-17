Palm oil may retest support of 3,892 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a support of 3,892 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could trigger a fall into a range of 3,810-3,856 ringgit. The bounce caused by the support seems to have ended below a resistance at 3,974 ringgit.

A downward wave c may have resumed. This wave has briefly travelled below its 100% projection level of 3,931 ringgit. Chances are it may extend into the 3,736-3,810 ringgit range. A break above 3,974 ringgit could lead to a gain into the 4,006-4,052 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the contract found a support around 3,907 ringgit.

It is not very clear how the consolidation around this level is going to end.

The doji on Thursday may turn out to be a reversal pattern, followed by a decent bounce.

However, signals on the hourly chart seem to indicate the other way.

A drop below the Thursday low of 3,892 ringgit could suggest a break below the trendline.

A close below this level on Friday could confirm the break.